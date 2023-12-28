Open Menu

Indian Batsmen Struggle After Elgar Orchestrates Big Proteas' Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates big Proteas' lead

India lost three wickets after conceding a first innings lead of 163 runs on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday

Centurion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) India lost three wickets after conceding a first innings lead of 163 runs on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

India were 62 for three at tea, still 101 runs in arrears, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma (0), fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) and Shubman Gill (26) all back in the pavilion.

Dean Elgar (185) and Marco Jansen (84 not out) had transformed a slender 11-run lead for South Africa into a strong position, sharing a 111-run sixth wicket partnership.

South African captain Temba Bavuma did not bat after suffering a hamstring injury on the first day.

Kagiso Rabada, who took five wickets in the first innings, had Jaiswal dropped by Aiden Markram at second slip off the first ball of the second innings.

But Rabada bowled Sharma in the next over with a superb delivery which deviated off a full length to hit off stump.

Burger then produced a sharp lifter which Jaiswal gloved to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Gill hit six boundaries in a 39-run stand with Virat Kohli (18 not out) before he was bowled when he played across a full ball from Jansen.

Shreyas Iyer was dropped in the last over before tea with his score on four when Keegan Petersen could not hold a sharp chance at third slip off Jansen.

Earlier, Elgar and Jansen twice saw off the threat of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj -- at the start of play and later with the second new ball -- as they batted South Africa into a strong position.

Opener Elgar took his overnight score of 140 to 185 before he gloved a catch down the leg side off Shardul Thakur.

The tall Jansen made his second Test half-century and highest score in accumulating 84 not out. He faced 147 balls and hit 11 fours and a six.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4-69.

Related Topics

India Lead South Africa Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Shardul Thakur All From

Recent Stories

Russian poet gets 7-year prison term for verses ag ..

Russian poet gets 7-year prison term for verses against Ukraine campaign

4 minutes ago
 Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

6 minutes ago
 CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

6 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to ..

Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to initiatives for socioeconomic ..

6 minutes ago
 UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on e ..

UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on environmental challenges in Cen ..

10 minutes ago
 CPEC promotes economic transformation and regional ..

CPEC promotes economic transformation and regional integration: Speakers

10 minutes ago
DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Di ..

DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Directors Afzal Khan Niazi, Maji ..

6 minutes ago
 Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin ..

Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin from Jan 11 in south Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death t ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 21,320

6 minutes ago
 District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

32 minutes ago
 Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

31 minutes ago
 KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical tra ..

KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical transplantation regulatory author ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports