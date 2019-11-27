UrduPoint.com
Indian Cab Driver Meets Pakistani Cricketers, Says He Equally Loves Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:53 PM

Pareet Singh says he is grateful for PM Khan for opening Kartarpur corridor.

BRISBANE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Indian taxi driver love Pareet Singh who met with Pakistan’s cricket team in Brisbane, said that he loved Pakistan as much as loved India after Prime Minister Imran Khan opened Kartarpur Corridor.

He said he was grateful for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistani cricketers Imran Khan, Naseem Shah Musa Khan, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi met an Indian taxi driver on their way to dinner in Brisbane. The cab driver was much excited to ferry the players to dinner and refused payment for the ride.

Later, in return for the generous gesture, the cricketers invited him to dinner with them.

ABC Grandstand commentator Alison Mitchell shared the heartwarming story to start the day’s play on Sunday’s match in the ongoing Australia vs Pakistan test series.

We are looking forward for the team to have desi food on tour again.

Sikh community all over the world now loves Pakistan after opening of Kartarpur corridor.

