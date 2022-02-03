UrduPoint.com

Indian Charge D'Affaires In China To Skip Ceremonies Of Beijing Olympics - New Delhi

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Indian Charge d'Affaires in China to Skip Ceremonies of Beijing Olympics - New Delhi

India's charge d'affaires in China will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Olympics in protest of what New Delhi considers politicization of the Games, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) India's charge d'affaires in China will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Olympics in protest of what New Delhi considers politicization of the Games, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Indian media reported that a Chinese army regimental officer who was injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with India in 2020 was chosen as a torchbearer in the Winter Olympics.

"Yes, we have seen the reports on this issue. It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like Olympics. I wish to inform that the Charge d'Affaires of the embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics," Bagchi said during a briefing.

Beijing will host the 2022 Olympic Games from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Tensions escalated in May 2020 as a series of clashes between border forces led to multiple fatalities.

In a bid to resolve the conflict, the two nations launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed last February. The situation once again escalated in September 2021, prompting both countries to resume troop deployment near the LAC. Since then, China has repeatedly accused India of provocation, which the latter has dismissed as groundless.

Related Topics

India Injured Protest Army China Beijing New Delhi February March May June September Border 2020 Olympics Media Event From

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

22 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

30 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

45 minutes ago
 President condoles demise of Minister Ali Zaidi's ..

President condoles demise of Minister Ali Zaidi's father

1 minute ago
 Biden Says IS Leader al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi Elimin ..

Biden Says IS Leader al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi Eliminated in Operation in Northwest ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>