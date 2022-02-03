India's charge d'affaires in China will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Olympics in protest of what New Delhi considers politicization of the Games, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

On Wednesday, Indian media reported that a Chinese army regimental officer who was injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with India in 2020 was chosen as a torchbearer in the Winter Olympics.

"Yes, we have seen the reports on this issue. It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like Olympics. I wish to inform that the Charge d'Affaires of the embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics," Bagchi said during a briefing.

Beijing will host the 2022 Olympic Games from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Tensions escalated in May 2020 as a series of clashes between border forces led to multiple fatalities.

In a bid to resolve the conflict, the two nations launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed last February. The situation once again escalated in September 2021, prompting both countries to resume troop deployment near the LAC. Since then, China has repeatedly accused India of provocation, which the latter has dismissed as groundless.