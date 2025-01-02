Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jasprit Bumrah will lead Indian team as captain in Test match against Australia on Friday (tomorrow), Indian media report

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2025) Indian Cricket Team Coach Gautam Gambhir dropped Captain Rohit Sharma from the Test team for the next match against Australia due to his continuous poor performance, the Indian media reported on Thursday.

India is to face Australia on Friday (tomorrow).

After the rumors of disagreements and conflicts between the captain and coach of the Indian team, a major update regarding the Sydney Test has finally emerged.

The decision was made to give Rohit Sharma some rest for the upcoming Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah would lead the team in place of Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Test match on Friday while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team remained uncertain.

Fast bowler Akash Deep would also be absent from the team due to an injury.

There is a chance of a debut for Prasidh Krishna in the Sydney Test.

However, the Cricket board or team management has yet to release an official statement regarding the announcement of the Indian captain and team for the last Test match starting from Friday (today) against Australia.

On Wednesday, when Coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about Rohit Sharma's absence from the press conference and his inclusion in the next match, he refrained from commenting.

Rohit Sharma missed the first Test match due to the birth of his child and joined the team for the second Test match.

However, after two defeats in the Test matches and the dropping of Shubman Gill, the tensions with management over disagreements and changes in the batting order worsened the situation.

As a result, the pressure is mounting on Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket.

It may be mentioned here that Australia lead the five-match Test series 2-1 while India has one last chance in the final Test on Friday to avoid the embarrassment of losing the series.