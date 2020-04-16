UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Cricket Board Confirms IPL Suspended Until 'further Notice'

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until 'further notice'

The world's richest cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, has been suspended until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's cricket governing body confirmed Thursday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The world's richest cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, has been suspended until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's cricket governing body confirmed Thursday.

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the Twenty20 competition, already pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15, was "suspended till further notice" and "will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority," the BCCI added in a statement. India's government this week extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League March April May From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

6 minutes ago

US purged another 5.2 mn jobs last week: governmen ..

8 minutes ago

Kiev, Donbas Say Exchanged Prisoners Will Not Be P ..

8 minutes ago

NATO Remains Committed to Helping Ukraine, Joint B ..

8 minutes ago

Lack of Racial Sensitivity Likely Led to Tensions ..

8 minutes ago

One held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Program

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.