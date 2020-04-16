Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until 'further notice'

The world's richest cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, has been suspended until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's cricket governing body confirmed Thursday

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the Twenty20 competition, already pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15, was "suspended till further notice" and "will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority," the BCCI added in a statement. India's government this week extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.