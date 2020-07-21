UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Cricket Board Wants IPL In UAE From September

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:38 PM

Indian cricket board wants IPL in UAE from September

India's cricket board is seeking government approval to hold the Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament, in the United Arab Emirates from September, its chairman told AFP on Tuesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):India's cricket board is seeking government approval to hold the Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament, in the United Arab Emirates from September, its chairman told AFP on Tuesday.

The postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic has opened the way for the suspended IPL, which the Board of Control for Cricket in India wants to run from September until early November.

"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League UAE United Arab Emirates September November From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 addition ..

11 minutes ago

Record 876 flamingo chicks born during 2020 breedi ..

1 hour ago

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

1 hour ago

Indian board wants IPL cricket in UAE from Septemb ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine records 468 new COVID-19 cases, 10,520 i ..

3 minutes ago

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.