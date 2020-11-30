Indian cricket fan makes marriage proposal to Australian girlfriend    

, , ,

Indian man identified as Mr. Pujari sat down on his knee in the stands and made marriage proposal to the Australian girl in front of the crown and camera which she accepted followed by a couple’ kiss.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2020) An Indian proposed an Australian during the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia.

The man won the heart of Australian girlfriend in the crown.

He brought ring and offered it to his girlfriend in front of the crowd and the cameras. The commentators also made interesting comments right at the moment when the man who was later identified as Mr.

Pujari from India went down on one knee in the stands and made marriage proposal to the Australian girl.

The video went viral on social media.

The woman who was wearing Australian cricket jersey accepted his proposal and nodded yes as the crowd cheered along. Cameras captured the scene of heart-warming kiss by the couple in the stands.

Glenn Maxwell also cheered for the pair as he applauded from the playing field giving the two his blessings.