Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, His Wife Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:21 PM
Final hearing and all necessary legal proceedings for their divorce take place at Bandra Family Court in presence of both
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday were officially divorced after the months of speculation on the social media regarding their divorce.
Both had shared cryptic posts on social media, hinting at their separation, though neither had openly discussed the possible reasons behind their decision.
It has now been reported that the final hearing and all necessary legal proceedings for their divorce took place at the Bandra Family Court, where both were personally present.
According to Indian media reports, Chahal and Dhanashree underwent a 45-minute counseling session on the judge’s instructions. Afterward, the judge was informed that both mutually agreed to separate.
Further revelations showed that the couple had been living apart for the past 18 months.
When asked about the reason for their divorce, they cited compatibility issues.
A few days ago, Chahal shared a post on social media that read:
"God has saved me countless times. I can't even imagine how many times He has pulled me out of difficulties I wasn’t even aware of."
Dhanashree also posted a message on Instagram, saying that “Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're anxious about something today, remember you have a choice—either remain worried or surrender everything to God and choose to pray for everything,”.
It may be mentioned here that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya also recently separated from his wife Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who got married in 2020, has a son.
