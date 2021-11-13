UrduPoint.com

Indian Doctor Who Treated Muhammad Rizwan Surprises Over His Quick Recovery

Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:14 PM

Dr. Saheer Sainalabdeen says that Rizwan had developed chest infection and was in severe condition the day before match, he was kept in ICU but he was determined and dedicated to play the match and astonishingly he quickly recovered.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) Indian doctor Dr Saheer Sainalabdeen who treated Pakistan’s opener Muhammad Rizwan surprised at quick recovery of the player.

Dr. Saheer Sainalabdeen said that Rizwan had a strong desire to play for his country in the second semi-final, Khaleej Times reported on Saturday.

“ Mujay Khelna hai, team k sath rehna hey,” [I have to play and to be with the team,” the doctor quoted Rizwan.

He said that Rizwan was strong, determined and confident.

“I just surprised to the quick recovery of Rizwan as he was seriously ill,” the doctor said.

The doctor said that recovery and gaining fitness before the match with severity of Rizwan’s medical condition seemed unrealistic and anyone else would have taken around a week to recover in this condition.

“I think it was Rizwan’s physical fitness and endurance that helped him quick recovery,” he said.

The batsman spent two nights admitted to a Dubai hospital where he was kept in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Rizwan recovered quickly and before leaving the hospital, Rizwan gifted a signed jersey to Dr. Sainalabdeen as he expressed gratitude towards the doctor and his team. The batter scored 67 runs off 52 balls.

The wicket-keeper batsman was suffering from flu and was not fit just a day before the match against Australians. Rizwan’s dedication was appreciated by all, though his knock was overshadowed by Matthew Wade’s heroics.

