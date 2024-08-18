Indian Gymkhana vs Khawaja Junaid Legends match ends in tie

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The exhibition hockey match between Indian Gymkhana London and Khawaja Junaid All Stars Hockey Legends ended in a thrilling tie, with both sides scoring five goals each. The match, organized in collaboration with Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy, Al Mera Foundation and the Noor Project was aimed at promoting hockey and raise funds for orphans and underprivileged children.

The match consisted of four 15-minute halves, showcased the skills of international hockey stars, including Dhanraj Pillay, Stephen Blocher, Juan Escarre, James Tyndall, Pakistan’s Olympian Khawaja Junaid and Rana Ghazanfar Ali, Faiz ur Rehman, Akram Raza, Adeel Ahmad,Throughout the match, the spectators were captivated by the legends' skills and techniques.

Although the match ended in a draw, Rana Ghazanfar of Pakistan emerged as the top scorer with two goals, while Dhan Rajpala dominated the game with his exceptional performance.

In his post match comments, Indian hockey legend Dhan Rajpala expressed his willingness to visit Pakistan to promote the sport and back the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy. "I would be happy to come to Pakistan on a call for the promotion of hockey and to support the children of Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy," he said.

Spanish star Juan Escarre shared his fond memories of Pakistan stating, "Whenever there is a hockey event in Pakistan, I will be the first to reach there."

German hockey legend Stephen Bluscher said he was honoured to participate in the match, held for a noble cause.

Several notables, including British MPs Seema Malhotra and Ruth Cadbury, Lord Rami Rangers and Hounslow Deputy Mayor Muhammad Shakeel witnessed the thrilling contest.

Seema expressed pleasure to see Indian Gymkhana organizing an event of a very high caliber for the first time.

Seema asked Khawaja Junaid and Indian Gymkhana's top brass to devise a plan to make the event a part of their annual clander.

Rajpala commended Khawaja Junaid for organizing the event and expressed his willingness to participate in future events in Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of strategic planning and funding for hockey, encouraging Pakistan to follow India’s approach to the sport.

The event highlighted the strong bonds of sportsmanship between the players and underscored the importance of promoting hockey globally.