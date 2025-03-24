Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh Ties The Knot With Udita Duhan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 12:54 PM
Wedding ceremony of 30year old Mandeep and 27-year old Udita took place in Jalandhar
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) The Indian men's hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh and women's team Olympian Udita Duhan have officially tied the knot.
The wedding of 30-year-old Mandeep and 27-year-old Udita took place in Jalandhar, with their shared passion for hockey playing a key role in bringing them together.
Mandeep Singh was part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics, while Udita Duhan was a member of the women’s team that secured fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics.
Mandeep has represented India in 260 matches, while Udita has played 120 international games for the country.
The couple’s friendship had been making headlines for the past five years, and their bond strengthened during the training camps held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
