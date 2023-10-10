(@Abdulla99267510)

Rather than feeling chagrin over any perceived breach of hospitality norms, Jindal proactively issued a statement on social media to commend the move.

NEW DELHI, India - Renowned Indian lawyer Vineet Jindal has voiced his admiration for Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas after she made the decision to depart from India. Jindal shared his thoughts on social media, taking a stand against what he perceived as hypocrisy.

Vineet Jindal expressed his gratitude to the authorities for their prompt response to practices that he believed contradicted the principles of guest hospitality.

Jindal maintained that Zainab Abbas had been deported from India, countering earlier statements made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesperson, who had questioned the accuracy of reports concerning Zainab Abbas's departure from India.

It is noteworthy that Vineet Jindal had previously initiated a campaign against Zainab Abbas, accusing her of involvement in cybercrimes.

Recent reports have confirmed that Zainab Abbas, widely recognized as the presenter of the World Cup, arrived in Dubai from India and left India under the protection of security measures.