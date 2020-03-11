UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Open Golf Tournament Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

Indian Open golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus

The Indian Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat, the European Tour and Asian Tour announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indian Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat, the European Tour and Asian Tour announced on Wednesday.

The event had been due to take place on March 19-22 at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, New Delhi.

Organisers said they were looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament later in the year.

The move follows the previous cancellations of the China Open, Maybank Championship and Kenya Open.

The next regular European Tour event, the Andalucia Masters, is due to start on April 30.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: "In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India.

\

Related Topics

India China New Delhi Kenya March April Event Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

11 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

11 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

26 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

38 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

41 minutes ago

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMa ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.