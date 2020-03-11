Indian Open golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus

The Indian Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat, the European Tour and Asian Tour announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indian Open has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat, the European Tour and Asian Tour announced on Wednesday.

The event had been due to take place on March 19-22 at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, New Delhi.

Organisers said they were looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament later in the year.

The move follows the previous cancellations of the China Open, Maybank Championship and Kenya Open.

The next regular European Tour event, the Andalucia Masters, is due to start on April 30.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: "In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India.

