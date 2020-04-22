UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Pacer Acknowledges Former Pakistani Skippers' Massive Role In His Bowling Career

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:35 PM

Indian pacer acknowledges former Pakistani skippers' massive role in his bowling career

India pacer Mohammed Shami believes that former Pakistani Skipper Wasim Akram and his country mate Zaheer Khan played massive role in shaping his bowling career

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :India pacer Mohammed Shami believes that former Pakistani Skipper Wasim Akram and his country mate Zaheer Khan played massive role in shaping his bowling career.

Shami had a stint with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and as a result, he got the chance to learn from Wasim Akram as the Swing of Sultan used to be the bowling coach of KKR.

"When I came to KKR, I realised the skill and value associated with cricket. I watched Wasim Akram all my life on television, but with KKR, I had the chance to learn from him. For the initial days, I was not even able to talk to him," he said an Instagram Live session as quoted by newkerala.com.

"Wasim Bhai came up to me then, and he initiated the conversation with me and he started telling me things about bowling. He read me very fast, he realised what I am all about, I learnt a lot from him. If you have someone experienced close to you, then you should not shy away and try to learn maximum things as well," Shami said.

The Indian pacer also had a chance to learn from Zaheer as the duo enjoyed a stint together at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"Zaheer Bhai and I did not play much together, but whenever I got the chance to talk to him, he was very helpful. I spent time with him during IPL stint with Delhi Capitals, Zaheer Bhai is very experienced, I just wanted to learn how to go about bowling with the new ball," he added.

"When it comes to bowling, I used to look at Zaheer Khan. When India and Pakistan faced off against each other, I also used to like Wasim Akram. Both Zaheer and Akram were left-arm bowlers," he said.

Shami also revealed that growing up he used to look up to Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

"Sachin Tendulkar is a great of the game and I looked up at him when I was growing up. The best pair was of Virender Sehwag and Sachin. When it comes to batting, I used to look up to Sehwag and Sachin," Shami said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Delhi Wasim Akram Indian Premier League Kolkata Mohammed Shami Turkish Lira National University TV All From Best Coach Instagram

Recent Stories

‘Eight Pakistanis out of 10 belive Tarawih shoul ..

56 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Clu ..

6 minutes ago

Court acquits Hafiz Nauman in Lahore Parking Compa ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner for strict action to be taken against ..

7 minutes ago

ESA Head in Russia Says Fall 2020 Optimal Time for ..

8 minutes ago

82 power pilferers held in three weeks

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.