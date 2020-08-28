UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Player Among Ten CSK Members Tested Positive For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:12 PM

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positive for Covid-19

The players tested positive after the Supreme Kings squad and support staff were tested when they were at their team hotel.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) At least ten players of Chennai Super Kings contingent tested positive for Coronavirus in Dubai on Friday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the players tested positive after the Supreme Kings squad and support staff were tested when they were at their team hotel.

All teams had to experience a test at the airport upon landing in the UAE followed by three tests on days 1, 3 and 5 during the mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel as per the IPL’s Covid-19 protocols.

The Super Kings now extended their quarantine period in the team hotel and postponed the start of their training sessions, which were supposed to start on Friday as the squad had landed in Dubai on August 21.

Related Topics

UAE Hotel Dubai Chennai August Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

12 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

20 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

25 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

25 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

27 minutes ago

Anti-stray dogs drive held in DIR LOWER

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.