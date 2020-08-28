Indian player among ten CSK members tested positive for Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

The players tested positive after the Supreme Kings squad and support staff were tested when they were at their team hotel.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) At least ten players of Chennai Super Kings contingent tested positive for Coronavirus in Dubai on Friday.

All teams had to experience a test at the airport upon landing in the UAE followed by three tests on days 1, 3 and 5 during the mandatory six-day quarantine at the team hotel as per the IPL’s Covid-19 protocols.

The Super Kings now extended their quarantine period in the team hotel and postponed the start of their training sessions, which were supposed to start on Friday as the squad had landed in Dubai on August 21.