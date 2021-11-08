UrduPoint.com

Indian Players Prioritized IPL Over National Duty: Kapil Dev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:08 PM

The former Indian captain says that he does not mean that the players should not play there (franchise) but now it is BCCI’s responsibility to make better plan for future.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) former Indian Captain Kapil Dev has said that Indian cricketers prioritized Indian Premier League for money over national duty.

Talking on a local tv, Dev said that the favorites of pre-T20 World 2021 were dumped out of the mega event.

He stated that national team should come first and then there could be any franchise or any other team.

His statement came after Indian dumped out of the T20 World cup after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to book the second semi-final berth from Group 2.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli thrashed Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late after losing heavily to Pakistan and to New Zealand.

Kapil Dev said, “ I doesn’t mean that don’t play cricket there (franchise) as it is now the BCCI’s responsibility to plan their cricket schedule better for the future,”.

“The team needs to learn from this defeat that they should not repeat the mistakes they made there. This is the biggest lesson,” he added.

Sports

