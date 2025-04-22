Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill Faces Question About Marriage During Toss
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:32 PM
Shubman Gill had previously been rumored to be linked with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, although neither has ever confirmed it
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2025) In a match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 held at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders faced off against Gujarat Titans.
Batting first, Shubman Gill’s team scored 198 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. The captain played an aggressive innings of 90 runs.
In response, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score only 158 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs, suffering a 39-run defeat.
Before the start of the match, during the toss, former Kiwi cricketer and popular commentator Danny Morrison praised Shubman Gill and then asked him a question about marriage: “Are you getting married soon?” Shubman Gill was taken aback by the question and replied, “No.
”
It may be mentioned here that in the past, Shubman Gill has been rumored to be linked with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, although neither has ever confirmed it.
Meanwhile, there have also been reports of the Gujarat Titans captain dating Onet Kaur.
The video of Danny Morrison’s question has been circulating on social media platforms, and the official website of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also shared the clip.
Recent Stories
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
More Stories From Sports
-
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage during toss4 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets16 hours ago
-
Lionesses of the Field Crowned Champions at Dr. Shah's Five-A-Side women’s hockey final21 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win22 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team22 hours ago
-
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League22 hours ago
-
Azan Ali aims for World Champion title22 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings vow to bounce back in next match1 day ago
-
Young Pakistani Golfers compete in Japan's Royal Junior Championship1 day ago
-
Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings by 6 wickets19 hours ago
-
PCB contradicts Gillespie's non-payment claims19 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana named skipper of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier team of tournament2 days ago