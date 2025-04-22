Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage during toss

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2025) In a match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 held at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders faced off against Gujarat Titans.

Batting first, Shubman Gill’s team scored 198 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. The captain played an aggressive innings of 90 runs.

In response, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score only 158 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs, suffering a 39-run defeat.

Before the start of the match, during the toss, former Kiwi cricketer and popular commentator Danny Morrison praised Shubman Gill and then asked him a question about marriage: “Are you getting married soon?” Shubman Gill was taken aback by the question and replied, “No.

”

It may be mentioned here that in the past, Shubman Gill has been rumored to be linked with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, although neither has ever confirmed it.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports of the Gujarat Titans captain dating Onet Kaur.

The video of Danny Morrison’s question has been circulating on social media platforms, and the official website of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also shared the clip.