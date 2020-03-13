UrduPoint.com
Indian Premier League Postponed Till April 15 Over Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:27 PM

Indian Premier League postponed till April 15 over coronavirus

The start of the Indian Premier League has been postponed from March 29 until April 15 over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said Friday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The start of the Indian Premier League has been postponed from March 29 until April 15 over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said Friday.

Sports events have been upended by the deadly virus, including this weekend's Formula One Australian Grand Prix as well as football and NBA basketball.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation," the BCCI said in a statement.

