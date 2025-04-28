- Home
Indian RJ Mehwish’s New Video Fuels Rumours About Relations With Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 01:49 PM
Mehwish, whose name has recently been linked to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, says in the video, "Fair boys look good too but there's something about dark-skinned boys, like ginger tea
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Indian RJ Mehwish's new video on Monday went viral on social media, fueling the rumors about her relationship with Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
RJ Mehwish is once again making headlines due to a new video in which she makes an interesting comment about the complexion of men. Mehwish, whose name has recently been linked to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, says in the video, "Fair boys look good too but there's something about dark-skinned boys, like ginger tea. Tea is always tasty, but when a little ginger is added, it's just wow."
She further said, “Our grandmothers used to call such boys 'wheatish with salty faces.' Now I understand, Grandma. We Indian girls prefer our tea and boys a bit darker.
To the dusky boys, let them know I’m not objectifying, but you’re the spice in our lentils,”.
In the caption of the video, she wrote in Punjabi, “Kale de libas di shaukeen ae kudi, paas paas aaye tere kale rang toon,”.
Interestingly, Chahal also liked this post by RJ Mehwish, which has further fueled the dating rumors.
Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma in December 2020.
However, in February 2025, the couple was seen outside the Bandra Family Court where they filed for mutual divorce.
After the court's decision, their formal divorce took place on March 20, 2025. The reports said that Chahal paid Dhanashree Rs4.75 million.
