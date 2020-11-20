UrduPoint.com
Indian Spinner Says Babar Azam Is Million Dollar Player

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar player

In conversation with former national team skipper Inzamamul Haq, Ravichandran Ashwin says he enjoys watching Babar Azam to bat well.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin appreciated Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying that he is million Dollar player.

Talking to Inzamamul Haq on his YouTube channel, the Indian bowler said that he enjoyed watching Pakistan skipper Babar Azam batting well.

“Babar Azam is like a million dollar player. He made century in Australia and it is so good to see him doing batting the way he does,” said Ashwin, putting question to Inzamamul Haq about him.

At this, Inzamamul Haq said that he appreciative of Babar but he needed yet to play to his full potential.

“He is just great player but the kind of talent he has he should perform even more better. He has played international cricket for five years.

A batsman finds his peak by playing seven to eight years. So, Babar has yet to reach that peak,” said Inzamamul Haq.

“He will do even better in the days to come,” he added.

Babar Azam is among the top five International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for batsmen in all formats including with second third and fifth position in T20Is, ODIs and Test respectively.

Earlier in the day, Babar Azam said that he would take advice from the team’s seniors and former skippers but final decision on grounds would be his in the next matches.

“My decision will be final on ground during New Zealand tour and the matches yet to be played, through, I believe in consulting seniors and former skippers,” he was quoted by a local tv as saying.

