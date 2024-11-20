Open Menu

Indian Team Denied Permission For T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Indian team denied permission for T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Indian government has denied permission to the Indian team to participate in the 4th Edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from November 23 to December 3.

According to details, in separate letters to the World Blind Cricket Limited (WBC) and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), the Chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind India, Mahantish GK, has expressed regret over the team's withdrawal from the mega event.

"Unfortunately, the Indian government has not granted permission for our team to participate in the World Cup. We wish the organizers all the best for the tournament and reaffirm our commitment to promoting blind cricket," Dr Mahantesh.G. Kivadasannavar said.

The withdrawal comes despite teams from Afghanistan and South Africa already arrived in Pakistan, while Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are scheduled to come on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World Bangladesh Sri Lanka South Africa Nepal November December Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

4 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports