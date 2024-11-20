Indian Team Denied Permission For T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Indian government has denied permission to the Indian team to participate in the 4th Edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from November 23 to December 3.
According to details, in separate letters to the World Blind Cricket Limited (WBC) and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), the Chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind India, Mahantish GK, has expressed regret over the team's withdrawal from the mega event.
"Unfortunately, the Indian government has not granted permission for our team to participate in the World Cup. We wish the organizers all the best for the tournament and reaffirm our commitment to promoting blind cricket," Dr Mahantesh.G. Kivadasannavar said.
The withdrawal comes despite teams from Afghanistan and South Africa already arrived in Pakistan, while Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are scheduled to come on Thursday.
