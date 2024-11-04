Indian Team Gets Nod For T20 Blind Cricket WC
Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2024 | 09:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The India’s Ministry of sports has granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Indian blind cricket team to feature in the 4th edition of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 23.
In a letter sent by Shri Shailender Yadav, Secretary General of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, the Indian Ministry of Sports has permitted the team’s tour to Pakistan, advising them to seek further clearances from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, said a press release issued here.
The Indian team is expected to arrive in Lahore on November 21 to participate in the World Cup. A high-stakes match between Pakistan and Indian teams is scheduled for November 25 in Lahore.
Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman, Syed Sultan Shah, expressed his appreciation for the NOC granted by the Indian Ministry of Sports, noting that Pakistan-India matches have always captivated fans.
Shah also mentioned the enthusiasm among Pakistani fans for the upcoming World Cup clash between the two teams.
He highlighted that cricket diplomacy has previously contributed significantly to improving relations between the two countries. Shah further remarked that the United Nations Charter emphasizes special provisions for individuals with disabilities, particularly in the context of sporting opportunities and other avenues for personal development.
He expressed hope that India’s Ministries of External and Home Affairs would promptly issue the necessary clearance for the Indian Blind Cricket Team's tour to Pakistan.
