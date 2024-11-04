Open Menu

Indian Team Gets Nod For T20 Blind Cricket WC

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Indian team gets nod for T20 Blind Cricket WC

The India’s Ministry of Sports has granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Indian blind cricket team to feature in the 4th edition of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 23

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The India’s Ministry of sports has granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Indian blind cricket team to feature in the 4th edition of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 23.

In a letter sent by Shri Shailender Yadav, Secretary General of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, the Indian Ministry of Sports has permitted the team’s tour to Pakistan, advising them to seek further clearances from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, said a press release issued here.

The Indian team is expected to arrive in Lahore on November 21 to participate in the World Cup. A high-stakes match between Pakistan and Indian teams is scheduled for November 25 in Lahore.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman, Syed Sultan Shah, expressed his appreciation for the NOC granted by the Indian Ministry of Sports, noting that Pakistan-India matches have always captivated fans.

Shah also mentioned the enthusiasm among Pakistani fans for the upcoming World Cup clash between the two teams.

He highlighted that cricket diplomacy has previously contributed significantly to improving relations between the two countries. Shah further remarked that the United Nations Charter emphasizes special provisions for individuals with disabilities, particularly in the context of sporting opportunities and other avenues for personal development.

He expressed hope that India’s Ministries of External and Home Affairs would promptly issue the necessary clearance for the Indian Blind Cricket Team's tour to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore T20 World Sports United Nations Noc November From

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

27 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

5 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

5 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

5 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

5 minutes ago
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

11 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

11 minutes ago
 Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating ..

Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshi ..

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s ..

Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges

11 minutes ago
 Economic development essential for prosper Pakista ..

Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi

11 minutes ago
 Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's ..

Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports