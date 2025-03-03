Open Menu

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj Leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Midway

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2025 | 02:48 PM

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Indian cricket team manager R. Devaraj has suddenly returned home during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The media reported unveiled that Devaraj’s mother passed away on Sunday due to which he promptly departed for Hyderabad in India.

They reported that R. Devaraj, who is also the Secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, was accompanying the Indian team in Dubai at the time.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, having won all their group-stage matches.

India would face Australia in the semi-final match in Dubai.

