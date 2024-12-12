Indian Teen Prodigy Becomes Youngest World Chess Champ
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 12, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Indian teen prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju became the world's youngest undisputed world chess champion Thursday after beating China's Ding Liren in the final match of their series in Singapore.
The 18-year-old became "the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history", said the International Chess Federation in a post on social media platform X, after Ding resigned in a thrilling endgame that had been expected to end in a draw.
Gukesh burst into tears, putting his face in both hands when he realised he was the new world champion.
Ding, 32, slumped on the table after he realised he had made an endgame blunder that gave his opponent an opportunity to pounce.
Cheers from jubilant fans, many of them Indians who had flown in to watch the match and local Singaporeans of Indian descent, erupted at the viewing rooms near the playing arena.
At his age, Gukesh surpassed the achievement of Russia's Garry Kasparov who won the title at age 22.
He also became the second Indian after five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to hold the title.
Gukesh's victory in game 14 gave him a score of 7.5 against Ding's 6.5, cementing his remarkable rise to stardom after becoming the youngest ever challenger for the world championship.
Magnanimous in victory, Gukesh praised Ding, saying he "fought like a true champion".
