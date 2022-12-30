Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that he met with accident when his car collided with a divider and it caught fire in Northern state of Uttarakhand.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2022) India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant got injured in a car crash on Friday.

The player was shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after Primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee. The latest reports suggested that Rishabh is fine as he received minor injuries.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team also expressed serious concerns over his injuries.

Pant was alone in the car when it collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. Subsequently, the wicketkeeper suffered injuries to his head, back and leg.

According to IPL team Delhi Capitals, the crash took place in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

"Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district," they said in a tweet. "He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee.

The team did not give details on the 25-year-old's injuries.

Hospital authorities were not immediately available to give an update on Pant's condition but Delhi and District cricket Association Secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said he was "stable".

Singh said, "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable,".

National Cricket academy chairman and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," Laxman tweeted.

Though, Pant has not been named for T20 and ODI matches against Sri-Lanka next month, he was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month.