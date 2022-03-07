UrduPoint.com

Indian Women Cricket Players Show Love To Bismah’s Daughter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Indian women cricket players show love to Bismah’s daughter

The players of the Indian cricket team pose with Bismah Maroof and her daughter Fatima after conclusion of the opening match between the arch rivals.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) Indian women cricketer has shown love to Pakistani captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter.

A video clip showing Indian women team taking selfie with Bismah Maroof in the middle with her daughter has gone viral on social media.

It is the rare moment for the women teams of arch rivals India and Pakistan.

The Indian women putting all differences aside are seen excited and eager while taking selfie with the Pakistani skipper. In another video clip, the Indian cricket team players are seen playing with the Pakistan skipper's six-month-old daughter, who was laughing as the cricketer played with her.

They also posed for a picture with both Bismah and her daughter after the opening match between India and Pakistan concluded at the Bay Oval.

Taking to Twitter, ICC wrote, “Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan,”.

India defeated Pakistan by 107 in the Women’s World Cup after an all-round performance of Sneh Rana.

>