Indians Who Sent Fake Threatening Message To Australian Player Exposed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2022 | 05:16 PM

The reports say that the Indian men are using fake IDs to send fake threatening messages to the Australian players and their families to damage tour to Pakistan like they did at the time of New Zealand team’s tour.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) The security officials have exposed Indian nationals who was sending fake threatening messages to the family of an Australian cricketer to damage Australia tour of Pakistan.

The Indian man was using a fake ID just to derail the Australian tour to Pakistan. However, this time the fake messages of Indians by using fake IDs will not work as they did during the tour of New Zealand last year. Pakistan agencies have exposed the Indian method to derail the foreign teams’ tours to Pakistan.

The Indians agencies, especially RAW were using different people to send fake threatening messages to the Australian players and their families, the reports suggest.

It was the same method the Indian adopted to disturb the New Zealand cricket team touring Pakistan but the Pakistani agencies exposed the Indian man who was sending the messages to the family of an Australian player.

The Indian man in his message to the Australian family said that they would face severe consequences for touring Pakistan.

The reports say a fake Instagram account “jyot.

isharma391” was used to send threatening messages to Australian all-rounder, Ashton Agar’s wife. They say, “Hey Madeleine, hope you are well. This is a warning message for your husband Ashton Agar. If he comes for Pakistan’s tour, he won’t come [back] alive. Long live TTP and Taliban,”.

The Indian man used fake Instagram ID to threat the family of Ashton Agar.

The reports say that the Indian man behind the move has been identified as Mridul Tiwari – a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujrat. The Linkedin account of Tiwari shows that he is an environmental, health, and safety Officer at IMC Limited in Gujarat, India. His email address is mridul.tiwari07@gmail.com, and his mobile phone number is 00917060185885.

However, the law enforcement agencies have provided complete security to the players and members of the Australian squad. The Australian players have also expressed satisfaction over security arrangements in Pakistan.

Australia is on Pakistan tour after a long gap of 24 years as last time they visited it in 1998.

