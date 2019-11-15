UrduPoint.com
India's Agarwal Hits Second Double Ton In Four Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:06 PM

India's Agarwal hits second double ton in four Tests

Mayank Agarwal on Friday struck his second double century in four Tests as India took their first innings lead over Bangladesh to more than 200 on day two of the opening Test

Indore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Mayank Agarwal on Friday struck his second double century in four Tests as India took their first innings lead over Bangladesh to more than 200 on day two of the opening Test.

The in-form opener, who has hit three tons and two double hundreds in his last five Test innings, pulverised the Bangladesh bowling.

He completed his 200 with a six off Mehidy Hasan and raised his arms amid a standing ovation from the crowd in Indore.

India were 365 for four in 100 overs with a lead of 215 in response to Bangladesh's 150 all out on Thursday. Agarwal was on 202 accompanied by Ravindra Jadeja.

