UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Bumrah Out Of South Africa Tests With Back Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

India's Bumrah out of South Africa Tests with back injury

India's premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa with a stress fracture in his lower back, the country's cricket board said Tuesday

New Delhi (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :India's premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa with a stress fracture in his lower back, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.

Umesh Yadav will replace Bumrah, who tops the bowling chart in one-day rankings and is placed third in Tests, in the 15-man squad for the three five-day matches starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said "the injury was detected during a routine radiological screening".

"He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA (National Cricket academy) and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team," the statement added.

Bumrah, 25, who has an unorthodox sling-arm action, has claimed 62 wickets in 12 Tests and recently claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in the longest format in the West Indies.

Known for bowling near-perfect yorkers in the death overs, he was India's strike bowler in the recent 50-over World Cup in England, taking 18 wickets from nine matches.

But the quick was not part of the recently concluded three-match Twenty20 series against the visiting South African side who won the final game to draw the series 1-1.

The first match was washed out.

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Board Of Control For Cricket In India South Africa Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Rishabh Pant Mayank Agarwal Kuldeep Yadav October From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.