Jasprit Bumrah took two early wickets as India made a fine start against Sri Lanka at Headingley on the final day of the World Cup league phase

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Jasprit Bumrah took two early wickets as India made a fine start against Sri Lanka at Headingley on the final day of the World Cup league phase.

Paceman Bumrah removed openers Dimuth Karunaratne (10) and Kusal Perera (18) inside eight overs after Sri Lanka elected to bat.

Sri Lanka are playing only for pride because they can no longer reach the semi-finals while India can still top the 10-team group if results go their way on Saturday.

Kusal Mendis was stumped off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who is playing his first match of the competition, before paceman Hardik Pandya had rising star Avishka Fernando caught behind for 20 as Sri Lanka slipped to 55 for four in the 12th over.

They had reached 102-4 after 25 overs with Angelo Mathews, on 26, and Lahiru Thirimanne, on 22, trying to rebuild the innings.