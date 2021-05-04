India's upcoming International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, which were scheduled on May 15-16 and 22-23 respectively, have been postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :India's upcoming International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, which were scheduled on May 15-16 and 22-23 respectively, have been postponed.

This was due to the current international travel restrictions affecting India because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

FIH, Hockey India as well as the Hockey National Associations of Germany, Spain and Great Britain � since the matches initially planned in London on May 8-9 were also postponed and were currently looking at all potential options to rearrange these matches at a later date.

On behalf of the global hockey community, FIH would like to express its support and strong sympathy to the Indian hockey community, as well as their families and friends.

At this very hard time for India, a country so much linked to the history as well as the current development of hockey, our thoughts are with all Indian people.