India's Gill '99 Percent' Ready For Pakistan Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

India's Shubman Gill is "99 percent available to play" against Pakistan in the World Cup blockbuster showdown after the opener recovered from dengue fever, captain Rohit Sharma said on Friday

Gill missed the team's opening two victories but is likely to take the field at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rohit did not reveal the team for the hotly-anticipated contest and when pressed about Gill's participation, the captain said, "we will see tomorrow".

Gill, 24, had a practice session on Thursday after he flew into the western Indian city from Chennai where he had been hospitalised and missed India's win over Australia.

The batsman picked up the dengue infection ahead of the tournament and did not travel with the team for the second match in New Delhi where India beat Afghanistan.

Ishan Kishan replaced Gill and filled the opening slot in both the matches, making nought and 47.

India played three spinners in their opening match before bringing in fast bowler Shardul Thakur for Ravichandran Ashwin against Afghanistan.

Rohit said it will be horses for courses in the big match and players have been informed about any changes.

"Depending on what kind of conditions we play, if there is a change or two we need to make, we will be ready with that and guys have been informed in advance about these kind of changes," said Rohit.

"So I don't think there's going to be any issues for the players. But if the requirement is there for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners."

Babar Azam's Pakistan also came into the contest at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium with two wins from two games.

More Stories From Sports