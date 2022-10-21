UrduPoint.com

India's Home Ministry To Decide Tour To Pakistan For Asia Cup: Anurag

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

The India's sports Minister says he expects all countries to come and compete, hoping that Pakistan will also travel to India for ODI World Cup 2023.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) India sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said that home ministry

will take call on travelling to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup.

Thakur says, "I expect all countries to come and compete," expecting Pakistan to play the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

His comments come after the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, who is also the Asian cricket Council (ACC) president, suggested that next year's Asia Cup would have to be played somewhere other than Pakistan, given India "can't go there".

In reply, the PCB had put out a statement saying Shah's comments were made "unilaterally" and raised the prospect of an "impact" on Pakistan's participation in the 2023 World Cup.

"All teams who qualify for [the World Cup] are invited [to India]," Thakur told a select gathering of journalists, when asked about the events around Shah's statement. "Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played.

I feel India is not in a position to be dictated [to] and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete."

Later in the day, the newly appointed BCCI president Roger Binny reiterated what Thakur pointed out suggesting the decision about India travelling to Pakistan was not entirely BCCI's alone but reliant on the Indian government. "That's not the BCCI's call," said Binny. "We have to get clearance from the government. Once we get clearance, we give a go-ahead. We can't take the decision on our own."

Asked about India travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Thakur said, "It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter."

It was pointed out that international teams have started touring Pakistan of late, but Thakur deflected the question.

Incidentally, Jay Shah is the son of India's minister of home affairs, Amit Shah.

