India's Ishant Sees Off Williamson As New Zealand Edge Ahead

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:34 PM

India's Ishant sees off Williamson as New Zealand edge ahead

India's Ishant Sharma denied New Zealand captain Kane Williamson a fifty as the Blackcaps established a slender lead in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Tuesday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :India's Ishant Sharma denied New Zealand captain Kane Williamson a fifty as the Blackcaps established a slender lead in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Tuesday.

New Zealand were dismissed for 249 in reply to India's first innings 217, a lead of 32 runs, when tea was taken on the fifth day after the interval had been delayed following the fall of the ninth wicket.

This match would, ordinarily, have been heading for a draw after the first and fourth days were both washed out without a ball bowled.

But with the International Cricket Council confirming that Wednesday's reserve sixth day, featuring a maximum of 98 overs, would be used, there was still hope a two-year process to crown red-ball cricket's first official world champion might end with a winner.

After yet more rain delayed Tuesday's start by an hour, paceman Mohammed Shami led the way for India with an impressive 4-76 from 26 overs.

New Zealand resumed on 101-2, still 116 runs behind.

Williamson and Ross Taylor, New Zealand's two most experienced batsmen, added just 16 runs in Tuesday's first 13 overs so good was the India bowling in overcast conditions that made batting difficult.

But Shami had Taylor out for just 11 when a mistimed drive was caught by Shubman Gill at short extra-cover.

Ishant, bowling from around the wicket, then had left-hander Nicholls well-taken by Rohit Sharma, moving across to his right at second slip.

And there were huge cheers from the India fans among a hardy crowd when New Zealand's 134-4 was transformed into 135-5 as Shami clean bowled BJ Watling, playing his last match before retirement, with a superb delivery that darted past the outside edge and hit the top of middle and off stumps.

Kyle Jamieson, who took five wickets in India's innings, drove Shami, armed with the new ball, for a magnificent straight six only to fall to the very next delivery when a top-edged hook was well caught at fine leg by Jasprit Bumrah.

Williamson cut Shami for four to go to 49.

But in sight of joining New Zealand opener Devon Conway (54) in making a fifty this match, his painstaking 177-ball innings ended when he steered Ishant to opposing captain Virat Kohli at second slip, with New Zealand 221-8.

But tailenders Tim Southee and Trent Boult both hit sixes before the innings ended when Southee played on to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja for 30.

