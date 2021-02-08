UrduPoint.com
India's Ishant Sharma Bags 300th Test Wicket

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma bagged his 300th Test wicket on day four of the opening match against England in Chennai on Monday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :India fast bowler Ishant Sharma bagged his 300th Test wicket on day four of the opening match against England in Chennai on Monday.

Sharma trapped Dan Lawrence lbw for 18 -- his third of the match -- in his 98th Test for India.

The milestone reached during England's second innings sees the 32-year-old enter India's exclusive 300-wicket club, which includes pace greats Kapil Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311).

Spinner Anil Kumble remains India's highest wicket-taker with 619 scalps before he retired in 2008.

Sharma, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2007, has battled a series of injuries throughout a stop-start career.

He has taken 115 wickets in 80 one-day internationals.

