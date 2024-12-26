Open Menu

India's Kohli Fined For Konstas Shoulder Bump During Fourth Test

Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Cricket's governing body fined Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli 20 percent of his match fee for deliberately bumping shoulders with young Australian batsman Sam Konstas in the fourth Test on Thursday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Cricket's governing body fined Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli 20 percent of his match fee for deliberately bumping shoulders with young Australian batsman Sam Konstas in the fourth Test on Thursday.

The Indian veteran made forceful contact with the 19-year-old debutant after Konstas belted the bowlers around the Melbourne cricket Ground on his way to a blistering 60 off 65 balls.

It sparked a heated exchange between the pair in the first session, with Konstas' fellow opener Usman Khawaja and umpire Michael Gough intervening.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that Kohli "has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct".

More Stories From Sports