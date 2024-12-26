India's Kohli Fined For Konstas Shoulder Bump During Fourth Test
Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Cricket's governing body fined Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli 20 percent of his match fee for deliberately bumping shoulders with young Australian batsman Sam Konstas in the fourth Test on Thursday
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Cricket's governing body fined Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli 20 percent of his match fee for deliberately bumping shoulders with young Australian batsman Sam Konstas in the fourth Test on Thursday.
The Indian veteran made forceful contact with the 19-year-old debutant after Konstas belted the bowlers around the Melbourne cricket Ground on his way to a blistering 60 off 65 balls.
It sparked a heated exchange between the pair in the first session, with Konstas' fellow opener Usman Khawaja and umpire Michael Gough intervening.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that Kohli "has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct".
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park
Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..
Family of martyred constable handed over house
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas
CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots
Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..
Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender
OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh
More Stories From Sports
-
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test4 minutes ago
-
Arrangements discussed as Multan to host two Pak-West Indies tests matches1 hour ago
-
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs4 hours ago
-
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today7 hours ago
-
Army, Wapda set for showdown in Combaxx-Roshan Khan national team championship finals19 hours ago
-
Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah22 hours ago
-
Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win23 hours ago
-
PSB revamps Cash Award Policy to reward exceptional athletes1 day ago
-
Jasprit Bumrah sets new benchmark as Pakistan stars shine in ICC rankings1 day ago
-
Zone-I, Zone-V, Zone-VI secure wins in Woodward Trophy U-17 cricket tournament1 day ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday1 day ago
-
PSB introduces Gold Card to honour standout athletes1 day ago