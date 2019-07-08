Virat Kohli admits Rohit Sharma's blistering form has made him alter his own role in the top-order as India gear up for Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Virat Kohli admits Rohit Sharma's blistering form has made him alter his own role in the top-order as India gear up for Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Sharma has smashed a record five centuries in a single World Cup to lead the tournament batting charts with 647 runs from eight innings.

Kohli has hit five fifties but a hundred has so far eluded the world's top ODI and Test batsman, who is happy to let Sharma play the more aggressive role once again when they face New Zealand at Old Trafford.

"It's been a different kind of role that I have had to play in this World Cup. As the captain of the team I have been open to play any role that the team wants me to," Kohli told reporters on Monday.

"It's great that Rohit is playing so consistently which means that coming in the later half of the innings you have to play a different role, which is controlling and letting guys like Hardik (Pandya), Kedar (Jadhav) and MS (Dhoni) and Rishabh (Pant) come out and express themselves.

"I have understood that roles can vary a lot in one-day cricket depending on the time you step in to bat." Sharma comes in to the New Zealand contest on the back of three successive tons and two 180-plus opening stands with partner KL Rahul.

Kohli, who bats at number three, was unbeaten on 34 when India won their final group game against Sri Lanka on Saturday and insists he is happy doing his more low-key job.

"I've been very happy with holding one end and letting guys express themselves, striking at 150, 160 or 200 if the team needs. I know that I can accelerate in the end," Kohli said.

"I hope he (Sharma) gets two more (centuries) so that we can win two more games because it's an outstanding achievement.

"He deserves all the credit and, according to me, he's at the moment the top ODI player in the world."