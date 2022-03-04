UrduPoint.com

India's Kohli Says Warne 'greatest To Turn The Cricket Ball'

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2022 | 08:47 PM

India's Kohli says Warne 'greatest to turn the cricket ball'

Former India captain Virat Kohli said Friday that Shane Warne was the "greatest to turn a cricket ball" after the Australian spin legend died suddenly of a heart attack at 52

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Former India captain Virat Kohli said Friday that Shane Warne was the "greatest to turn a cricket ball" after the Australian spin legend died suddenly of a heart attack at 52.

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat (greatest of all time). Greatest to turn the cricket ball," Kohli tweeted.

