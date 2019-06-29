UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Kohli Thriving Under World Cup Pressure

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:33 PM

India's Kohli thriving under World Cup pressure

India captain Virat Kohli says he relishes the intense pressure at the World Cup as he targets a win against England on Sunday that would seal a place in the semi-finals

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :India captain Virat Kohli says he relishes the intense pressure at the World Cup as he targets a win against England on Sunday that would seal a place in the semi-finals.

The two-time champions have won five of their six league games, with one washout, and need to win just one of their last three matches to guarantee progress from the group phase.

Kohli, the world's top-ranked Test and one-day international batsman, has hit four consecutive half-centuries and on Thursday became the fastest batsmen to 20,000 international runs across all formats.

"I would say that's a lie if I say I'm not under pressure," said Kohli on the eve of the match at Edgbaston.

"I'm probably good at hiding it. If I don't (feel pressure) then probably I don't have enough motivation to play any more.

"That is the excitement that all of us carry as international cricketers -- to walk into a pressure situation and come out on top." England are wobbling badly after two straight defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia and they need to beat both India and New Zealand to guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

Kohli said he did not know why Eoin Morgan's side, who started the tournament as favourites, had stumbled so badly.

"Look, everyone is a bit surprised. We thought England is probably going to dominate in their own conditions," said Kohli.

"But as I said at the beginning of the tournament in the press conference, that pressure is going to be a massive factor to handle and low scores are going to be defended." India have impressed at the tournament in England and Wales but their middle-order batting has been a concern, with M.S. Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav questioned over slow scoring in the middle overs.

Dhoni was criticised for his 52-ball 28 against Afghanistan, a game that India won by 11 runs, but Kohli defended the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman and the other players.

"That discussion is always going to go on because we've had such a strong top order that these guys have hardly had a chance to bat," said Kohli.

"We're not looking too much into it. He (Dhoni) knows exactly what he needs to do."

Related Topics

India Afghanistan World Australia Sri Lanka Progress Wales New Zealand Virat Kohli Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

BISE Bannu announces Matric, class 9th and 10th re ..

2 minutes ago

Pliskova dominates Kerber to take Eastbourne title ..

3 seconds ago

US, Taliban resume talks on ending war: Taliban

4 seconds ago

Russia Believes OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Should B ..

8 seconds ago

EU, S. America trade deal a 'dark moment' for farm ..

16 minutes ago

111th Midshipmen, 20th SSC Course Commissioning Pa ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.