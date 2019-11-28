UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Mirza Set For Tennis Comeback In Hobart

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

India's Mirza set for tennis comeback in Hobart

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday announced her return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January, two years after taking a maternity break

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday announced her return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January, two years after taking a maternity break.

The 33-year-old, who last played at the China Open in October 2017, will team up with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok -- ranked 38 in the WTA doubles chart.

Mirza, who married former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, gave birth to her first child -- a son the couple named Izhaan.

"I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open," Mirza was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

"I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a $25,000 (ITF women's event) next month, but I am 50-50 about it, so let's see how my wrist behaves. We will see, but Hobart and Australian Open (for sure).

" She added that she had experienced "a lot of change" after having a baby.

"Your routine and sleep pattern changes. I (now) feel fit, my body is where it used to be before I had the baby," Mirza said.

The Hobart WTA takes place between January 11-18 and is a key lead-in tournament to the Australian Open.

Mirza, regarded as India's best-ever women's tennis player, will partner American Rajeev Ram for the mixed doubles at the Australian Open.

Mirza in 2005 became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title. She reached the fourth round of the US Open in the same year, and by 2007 was among the women's top 30.

But a wrist injury ended her singles dream and she focused on doubles tennis. A partnership with Swiss great Martina Hingis produced three Grand Slam titles.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Tennis Mumbai Ukraine China Married Hobart Same Shoaib Malik January October Women 2017 Australian Open Event Top US Open

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Meets with a Number of Forei ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand - UAE trade increased 29% during past ..

12 minutes ago

Southern Punjab v Sindh ends in a draw

13 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran and Tay ..

20 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

41 minutes ago

Glance at General Bajwa’s work as Army Chief

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.