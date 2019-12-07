UrduPoint.com
India's NBA Trailblazer Satnam Singh Fails Dope Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:56 PM

India's NBA trailblazer Satnam Singh fails dope test

Satnam Singh, the first Indian to be drafted into the NBA, has been provisionally suspended by India's anti-doping agency after failing a drugs test last month

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Satnam Singh, the first Indian to be drafted into the NBA, has been provisionally suspended by India's anti-doping agency after failing a drugs test last month.

Singh, who joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, failed an out-of-competition test last month and was handed a temporary ban on November 19, according to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) newsletter.

The banned substance that was been detected in Singh's sample was not confirmed.

The 23-year-old Singh, standing 7 feet 2 inches (2.18 meters) tall, has denied the charge through a statement on Saturday, asserting he is "clean".

"Mr. (Satnam Singh) Bhamara is disputing the said charge and has requested a hearing before the NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) in order to put forth his case," the statement said.

"Mr. Bhamara would like to state that he was and remains a clean competitor and has always played basketball fairly." Singh, who did not play an NBA game, went on to play in the National Basketball League of Canada after signing a deal with St John's Edge in September 2018.

He has represented India at the Asian Championships, 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers.

There is also a Netflix documentary 'One in a billion' which charts Singh's remarkable journey from a remote Punjab village to the Mavericks.

