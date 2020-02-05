UrduPoint.com
India's 'next-gen' Shine In First New Zealand ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:53 AM

Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden one-day century as India posted a commanding 347 for four in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden one-day century as India posted a commanding 347 for four in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Iyer's 103 from 107 balls added to an impressive ODI record that includes six fifties in 13 innings for the 25-year-old, who was supported with half centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

India's total provides a challenging target for a New Zealand side hit by injuries and low on confidence after the tourists inflicted a 5-0 whitewash in the Twenty20 series.

While he rode his luck at times -- dropped on nine and 83 -- Iyer coolly took apart the New Zealand attack, earning praise from VVS Laxman.

"I really enjoyed the way he paced his innings, a very mature knock," the Indian batting legend said in commentary.

Laxman's praise for Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 88, was even more fulsome, saying the wicketkeeper-batsman had cemented his spot in the Indian side after recovering from a form slump.

"He's a special talent, I'd put him in the league of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli," he said.

