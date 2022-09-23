Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 20-ball 46 helped India seal a six-wicket victory over visitors Australia in the second T20 which was cut to eight overs a-side Friday

Nagpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 20-ball 46 helped India seal a six-wicket victory over visitors Australia in the second T20 which was cut to eight overs a-side Friday.

Home skipper Sharma won the toss and chose to field first in Nagpur and was helped by key cameos by Dinesh Karthik, unbeaten 2-ball 10, and Virat Kohli (11) as India hit 92-4 with four balls remaining in reply to Austalia's 90-5.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 3-16 in his impressive two over spell when most of the other bowlers looked ineffective against in-form Sharma.

Pacer Pat Cummins was the only other wicket-taker for the visitors and finished with 1-23.

Matthew Wade's unbeaten 20-ball 43 propelled Australia to a formidable 90-5 after a wet outfield in the rain-hit city delayed the start and shortened the game.

It was Wade's second consecutive impressive innings in the series.

On Thursday, the Australian wicketkeeper hit 21-ball 45 in the first match to help the visitors chase down a mammoth 209-run victory target.

Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday hit a 15-ball 31 before an impressive spell by left-arm spinner Axar Patel put a brake on Australia's scoring.

Patel finished with 2-13 and was the most impressive bowler for India.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who returned to the team on Friday took one wicket for 23 runs.

The three-match series, a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, concludes Sunday in Hyderabad.