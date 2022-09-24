UrduPoint.com

India's Rohit Levels Australia T20 Series With Unbeaten 46

Muhammad Rameez Published September 24, 2022 | 12:30 AM

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 20-ball 46 helped India seal a six-wicket victory over visitors Australia in the second T20 which was cut to eight overs a-side on Friday

Nagpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 20-ball 46 helped India seal a six-wicket victory over visitors Australia in the second T20 which was cut to eight overs a-side on Friday.

Home skipper Sharma won the toss and chose to field first in Nagpur and was helped by key cameos by Dinesh Karthik, unbeaten two-ball 10, and Virat Kohli (11) as India hit 92-4 with four balls remaining in reply to Australia's 90-5.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 3-16 in his impressive two over spell when most of the other bowlers looked ineffective against in-form Sharma.

Pacer Pat Cummins was the only other wicket-taker for the visitors and finished with 1-23.

Matthew Wade's unbeaten 20-ball 43 propelled Australia to a formidable 90-5 after a wet outfield in the rain-hit city delayed the start and shortened the game.

It was Wade's second consecutive impressive innings in the series.

On Tuesday, the Australia wicketkeeper hit 21-ball 45 in the first match to help the visitors chase down a mammoth 209-run victory target.

The visitors' captain Aaron Finch on Friday hit a 15-ball 31 before an impressive spell by left-arm spinner Axar Patel put a brake on Australia's scoring.

Patel finished with 2-13 and was the most impressive bowler for India.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who returned to the team on Friday took one wicket for 23 runs.

Sharma, who was also player-of-the-match, said that Indian bowlers "used the conditions pretty well".

"You just have to play the situation and use conditions to your advantage," he said.

"It was good to see Bumrah on the park. Slowly and steadily he is coming back into his rhythm," he added.

Finch said "Rohit was brilliant" and praised Wade as "a calm customer at the back end of the innings" who "did a wonderful job for us".

The three-match series, a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, concludes Sunday in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

India T20 World Australia Job Hyderabad Nagpur Virat Kohli Adam Zampa Sunday

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

10 minutes ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

10 minutes ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

13 minutes ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

13 minutes ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

31 minutes ago
 Central Heating Bills to Increase by 50% on Averag ..

Central Heating Bills to Increase by 50% on Average in Austria - Reports

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.