India's Rohit Out Of South Africa Tests Due To Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :India batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled of the three Tests in South Africa due to a hamstring injury he suffered while training, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Rohit, who has replaced Virat Kohli as the national limited-overs skipper, was earlier named vice-captain of the Test squad scheduled to begin the series on December 26 in Centurion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Rohit "sustained a left hamstring injury" during his training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

Uncapped opener Priyank Panchal, who recently led India A in a Test series in South Africa, will replace Rohit in the Test team led by Kohli.

Rohit was last week named new ODI skipper as he completed the white-ball captaincy takeover from Kohli who stood down from the T20 job and then sacked from the 50-over format leadership.

India will play South Africa in three ODI matches starting January 19.

