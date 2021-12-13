India's Rohit Out Of South Africa Tests Due To Injury
Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:10 PM
India batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled of the three Tests in South Africa due to a hamstring injury he suffered while training, the country's cricket board said on Monday
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :India batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled of the three Tests in South Africa due to a hamstring injury he suffered while training, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Rohit, who has replaced Virat Kohli as the national limited-overs skipper, was earlier named vice-captain of the Test squad scheduled to begin the series on December 26 in Centurion.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Rohit "sustained a left hamstring injury" during his training session in Mumbai on Sunday.
Uncapped opener Priyank Panchal, who recently led India A in a Test series in South Africa, will replace Rohit in the Test team led by Kohli.
Rohit was last week named new ODI skipper as he completed the white-ball captaincy takeover from Kohli who stood down from the T20 job and then sacked from the 50-over format leadership.
India will play South Africa in three ODI matches starting January 19.