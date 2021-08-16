Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as India pressed for a dramatic win in the second Test at Lord's on Monday following an England collapse on the last day

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as India pressed for a dramatic win in the second Test at Lord's on Monday following an England collapse on the last day.

England were 67-5 in the first over after tea, with Jonny Bairstow and captain Joe Root, who made a superb 180 not out in the first innings, falling either side of the interval.

Their exits left England needing a further 205 runs to reach a target of 272.

India, however, were now five wickets away from what would be just a third win in 19 Tests at Lord's and a 1-0 lead in a five-match series following a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

Shami, with 56 not out, and Bumrah (34 not out) both hit their highest Test scores. They also shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89, during India's second innings 298-8 declared.

Bumrah then had Rory Burns out for nought when the left-hander was caught off a leading edge at wide mid-off.

The struggling Dom Sibley followed soon afterwards when he nicked a superb Shami leg-cutter to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

It was the first time in 141 years of Test cricket in England that both home openers had been out for a duck in the same innings.

There have only been three successful run-chases of over 200 in a Test at Lord's -- West Indies' 344-1 in 1984 and England's 282-3 in 2004 and 218-3 in 1965, both against New Zealand.

And at 1-2, Root's men did not look like joining that list.

The recalled Haseeb Hameed, in on a pair, was dropped in the slips on four before his nine off 45 balls ended when lbw to an Ishant Sharma nip-backer, despite a review.

New batsman Bairstow had made 57 during a first-innings partnership of 121 with Yorkshire team-mate Root.

But on Monday he was lbw to Ishant for two, although it needed an India review to overturn the original not out decision.

- Root falls for 33 - Three balls after the resumption England were in even greater trouble when Root, still on his tea score of 33, edged a Bumrah delivery that angled in to opposing captain Virat Kohli at first slip.

Bumrah, however, was denied the wicket of Buttler with whom he had exchanged angry words while batting, when Kohli dropped an edged cut with the England keeper on two.

India resumed Monday on 181-6, a lead of 154.

Ollie Robinson struck with the new ball to have dangerman Pant -- ironically misjudging a defensive shot -- caught behind for 22, with India now 194-7.

England fast bowler Mark Wood, entered the fray some 30 minutes into the day's play after suffering a shoulder injury when hurtling into an advertising board diving headlong to save a boundary on Sunday.

But the express quick was unable to add to his three-wicket haul.

With Shami and Bumrah scoring steadily, Root brought off-spinner Mooen Ali back into the attack.

Bumrah, however, was dropped on 22 by first slip Root off Moeen.

Shami went to his second fifty in 53 Tests in stylish fashion, driving successive Mooen deliveries for four and six off to reach the landmark in just 57 balls.

This innings surpassed his 51 not out against England at Nottingham's Trent Bridge in 2014.

Bumrah also topped his highest Test score for the second time this series after his 28 at Nottingham.