UrduPoint.com

India's Women Cricketers To Be Paid Same Match Fee As Men

Muhammad Rameez Published October 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

India's women cricketers to be paid same match fee as men

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :India's international women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as the men, its cricket board said Thursday, hailing a "new era of gender equality" in the nation's favourite sport.

The announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows pressure across sport globally to reduce the often vast differences in pay.

Match fees are however separate from annual pay packets, where there are enormous differences between what Indian men and their women counterparts earn.

"We are implementing pay-equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted, calling it the "first step towards tackling discrimination".

"The match fee for both men and women cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in cricket," Shah said.

Despite some progress India remains a highly traditional and patriarchal society and has far fewer women in formal employment than men.

Men and women players will now get 1.5 million rupees ($18,000) for each Test, 600,000 rupees for one-day internationals and 300,000 rupees for T20 internationals.

According to media reports, it is an almost four-fold increase for women for Test matches, a six-fold rise for ODIs and three times higher for a T20.

India's men will still earn considerably more overall because of their higher annual retainers and the fact they play many more matches every year than the women.

For the 2020-21 season, contracts for the top-graded men such as superstar Virat Kohli were worth around 70 million rupees, according to previous BCCI announcements.

This is almost 14 times what women get in the highest bracket.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 Board Of Control For Cricket In India Progress Same Virat Kohli Women Media From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.