UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Badminton Fans Mistakenly Lambast Actor Stephen Fry

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:56 PM

Indonesia badminton fans mistakenly lambast actor Stephen Fry

Indonesian fans have apologised for deluging British actor-comedian Stephen Fry's Instagram with angry messages after mistaking him for a badminton judge

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Indonesian fans have apologised for deluging British actor-comedian Stephen Fry's Instagram with angry messages after mistaking him for a badminton judge.

The Indonesians turned their ire on Fry, 63, after their team was withdrawn from last week's All England Open because of a coronavirus case on their plane.

The enforced pull-out, over British coronavirus regulations, prompted a diplomatic appeal from Indonesia officials and a furious response online.

Some fans wrote scathing messages on Fry's Instagram page, believing he was the service judge criticised for alleged bias in an Indonesian doubles match.

"Don't ignite rage in Indonesians, you unfair judge," said one in Indonesian.

The mix-up appears to stem from Fry's Instagram being shared to followers of a fan account, with a message saying he was the badminton judge.

But by Friday, many of the angry messages had been deleted and replaced with apologies from fans who realised their error.

"I'm so sorry if you got spammed by Indonesian fans," said one from an Instagram fan group's account.

"Those people just don't think things through. And, they don't represent Indonesia."Fry, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing Oscar Wilde in the 1997 movie "Wilde", and is also a successful author, does not appear to have reacted to the messages.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Badminton Indonesia Gold Oscar All From Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthis Attack Saudi Arabia While Recommitting to ..

12 minutes ago

Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinovac COV ..

12 minutes ago

Crypto-art craze reaches China at 'NFT' exhibition ..

15 minutes ago

Pandemic Pushes France's Public Debt to Highest Po ..

15 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says Stands 'Firmly' With Individuals ..

15 minutes ago

Moscow Believes Bulgaria's Decision to Expel Russi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.