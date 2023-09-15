Indonesia to face Pakistan in Davis Cup World

The two-day Davis Cup World Group-II tie match between Indonesia and Pakistan will kick off on September 16-17 at Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Complex here

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):The two-day Davis Cup World Group-II tie match between Indonesia and Pakistan will kick off on September 16-17 at Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Complex here.

The Davis Cup final match will see Indonesia and Pakistan's finest tennis talents competing on the grass courts, promising fans an exhilarating display of skill, passion, and sportsmanship.

On the opening day, the first singles followed by the second singles will be played and a doubles match followed by 1st and 2nd reverse singles will be played the next day.

Charg� d'affaires of the Embassy of Indonesia, Yusran Hadromi expressed appreciation to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for hosting and facilitating Indonesian players for the Davis Cup in Pakistan and extended heartfelt wishes to both teams as they prepare to compete in this exciting and prestigious two-day tie match.

The Indonesian team landed in Pakistan consisting of three players, one captain, and three other team members.

David Agung Susanto, Ignatius Anthony Susanto, and Gunawan Trismuwantara are among the visiting players, with Bonit Wiryawan serving as captain who is a well-known former Davis Cup player with more than 16 Davis Cup victories, he retired as Indonesia's most successful doubles player in the history.

Speaking at the press conference he said "Sports, particularly tennis, serve as a unifying force that transcends borders, fostering mutual respect and admiration for both brotherly countries." President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, remarked, "May this match be remembered as a celebration of tennis and friendship between Indonesia and Pakistan, and deep-rooted sportsmanship expressing enthusiasm for their friendly rivalry." Tennis enthusiasts and fans across the globe eagerly await this thrilling competition, where Indonesia and Pakistan will battle it out for Davis Cup supremacy. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting developments as we countdown to the highly anticipated matches.