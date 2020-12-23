Indonesia to host 2021 FIBA Asia Cup

Indonesia has been confirmed as the host of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, according to FIBA's Asia regional office

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Indonesia has been confirmed as the host of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, according to FIBA's Asia regional office.

The final round of the continental showpiece competition will be held from August 16 to 28, 2021 and will feature the best 16 teams from Asia and Oceania.

FIBA Asia President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani said: "It will be an exciting couple of years for Indonesian basketball. Hosting the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup and co-hosting the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is a massive step forward towards developing basketball in the country."